Funding for the heart of creativity in Bucks

"We're very grateful to the Heart of Bucks for their recent grant of £7,878” says QPAC Chief Executive Sarah Lewis, who has led the development of the centre’s ever-expanding programme since her appointment in 2002.

“This will go towards Queens Park Arts Centre's substantial annual operating costs. Despite the large number of attendees visiting QPAC and taking part in workshops or attending performances, it is a challenge to meet the ever-increasing costs. Heart of Buck's financial support, along with existing core grant support from the William Harding's Charity and Buckinghamshire Council and recent project support from the Claire Foundation, means QPAC continues to offer the broad programme the community wants and benefits from".

Heart of Bucks is a community foundation that raises funds across Buckinghamshire to then distribute money directly to local causes. Heart of Bucks operate to ensure any form of philanthropy, whether from an individual or an organisation, is effective and brings the greatest benefit to those in need across Buckinghamshire. Since Heart of Bucks began in 2000, the charity has awarded over £15.3m to local causes and are proud to be one of 47 members of UK Community Foundations.

Queens Park Arts Centre is a hub for creativity in Buckinghamshire, offering weekly art workshops including jewellery making, tapestry weaving, pottery, woodwork, music groups and more. Recent additions to this offering include workshops designed to boost wellbeing, ranging from yoga and mindfulness collage to Bollywood dance!

The Centre is also the host of a lively music, comedy and theatre scene with weekly events in the Limelight Theatre situated at the venue. On top of this, QPAC is home to the Artisan Gallery, showcasing high-quality art from across the county, and in-house theatre company, Unbound, who often perform at the Limelight Theatre and all around Buckinghamshire.

Queens Park Arts Centre has also established partnerships with a wide variety of groups and organisations, including the dance school SDSD, mental health support group Space, national health and wellbeing initiative Sport in Mind, and access-friendly theatre group Jigsaw.

For more information about QPAC’s programme, visit www.queensparkarts.com or follow @queensparkarts on social media.

