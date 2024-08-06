Full house for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

On Saturday 3rd August 150 school children from Buckinghamshire took to the stage at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre for a Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Both the matinee and evening performances were a sell-out, with over 2000 tickets sold, making this the Charity’s biggest ever show. All funds raised will help to fund local hospice care in Buckinghamshire and its borders.

The show followed 12 days of intensive rehearsals at the beginning of the school holidays and with a small number of adult cast members, the age range of the performers was from 6-60.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity Onstage Manager Lyn Denham said “This production shows how a community can work together to create a joyful and unforgettable experience for thousands of local people. We had 100 volunteers working on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and we couldn’t do this without them. The smiles on the faces of the audience and all the cast members, and the incredible funds raised for our Hospice makes all the hard work worthwhile. Thank you to everyone who supported us, bringing together this wonderful community of children and adults.

Ben’s son performed as a worker in the Chocolate Factory, Ben said “We were blown away with how professional the show was considering the short time it was put together. It was absolutely brilliant and praise to all the team. It was an emotional evening; I am so pleased my son was part of for such an amazing cause. Here’s to the next one!”

Full cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Supported by William Harding’s Charity, Ellesborough Golf Club, Paul and Jennifer Clark, Bucks Radio, ASM Metal Recycling, APS Accountancy and George David Estate Agent, the project brought local communities together for a spectacular one-day performance with all proceeds being raised going directly to Florence Nightingale Hospice, so that it can continue to provide the best hospice care for everyone who needs it across Buckinghamshire and its borders. Many cast members and audience had family members who had been cared for by the Hospice over the last 35 years.

The show wouldn’t be possible without the help and support of committed volunteers in the months leading up to the show, during rehearsals and on the night. The Charity would like to thank everyone involved in making the production such a success. From costume designers, prop makers and painters to the creative and technical teams, chaperones and front of house volunteers helping on the night.

To find out more about other ways to fundraise and support the Charity visit fnhospice.org.uk/events where you can find details of their upcoming events and our next production Annie at Wycombe Swan Theatre in October.