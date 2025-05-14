From nature to nurture: How Wendover charity grew its impact through Angels’ Den

Wendover mental health charity Lindengate shares how participation in Angels’ Den helped it strengthen support for people in Buckinghamshire and why charities should seize the opportunity to apply in 2025.

At the heart of Wendover, nestled in a therapeutic six-acre garden, Lindengate has long been a sanctuary for people facing mental health challenges, loneliness or isolation or simply in need of a safe space. It provides a range of courses, volunteering opportunities, events, workshops, education and drop-in sessions for children and young people, adults, families, older adults and their carers - helping to reduce isolation, build resilience and promote positive mental health.

In 2024, a timely injection of support from Angels’ Den, an initiative by The Clare Foundation, gave the charity a powerful boost to its mission and an opportunity to amplify its reach across Buckinghamshire.

Lindengate applied to Angels’ Den 2024 not just in the hope of securing funding, but to raise awareness of its work and connect with like-minded funders and supporters. The experience exceeded expectations.

“The whole journey, from the application to the pitch, was informative, inspiring and empowering,” shares Andy Grant from Lindengate. “The support we received helped us sharpen our message, build new partnerships and gain confidence.”

Lindengate’s pitch impressed a panel of philanthropic Angels, including renowned names from the worlds of business. The charity was awarded a £5,000 grant to fund a key member of its Horticulture and Wellbeing Team, enabling the organisation to deliver tailored support to older and vulnerable volunteers. The funding had a transformative impact on Lindengate’s ability to offer nature-based wellbeing sessions to adults, particularly those who might otherwise struggle to access support.

With increased staff capacity, Lindengate can offer more one-on-one support to volunteers who are living with age-related challenges, memory loss, anxiety and depression.

One standout story is that of a 97-year-old volunteer who, thanks to the extra staff support, continues to contribute meaningfully to the garden, maintaining independence, purpose and joy.

“Quite simply, the grant allowed us to welcome people who might otherwise have been excluded due to lack of resources,” Andy Grant shared. “It means a great deal to our whole community.”

In 2024, 97% of Lindengate’s volunteers reported improved mental health, a testament to the value of sustained, nature-based support for vulnerable individuals.

For charities wondering whether to apply to Angels’ Den 2025, Andy’s advice is simple:

“Definitely apply! This is more than just a funding competition. It’s a chance to tell your story, grow your network and reflect on the impact of your work.”

The charity encourages applicants to be clear about their vision, the difference they make and how funding will extend their reach. Lindengate also noted that involving someone with lived experience to share their perspective made a powerful addition to the pitch.

For any local charity looking for funding, visibility, networking and a chance to hone their pitching skills, Angels’ Den 2025 is now open for applications.

The deadline for applications is Monday, May 19.

Submissions should be sent to: [email protected]

For application guidelines, visit: https://theclarefoundation.org/launch-of-angels-den-2025