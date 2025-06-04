From Kochi to community: Japanese mother brings authentic Sushi culture to British homes

Sushi Making Team Building event with Tomono Sushi Party

Tomono Davies left her hometown of Kochi, Japan 29 years ago, but she never left behind her passion for authentic Japanese cuisine. What started as a personal mission to recreate the flavours of home has blossomed into Tomono Sushi Party, a mobile sushi-making class business that has taught thousands of people across the UK the art of authentic sushi making.

Born and raised between the Shikoku Mountains and Pacific Ocean in a region famous for its fresh fish and rice, Tomono grew up watching her mother wake at 5am daily to prepare fresh meals for the family. "I never appreciated my mother's passion for food until I became a mother myself," Tomono reflects. "Now it's a tradition I want to pass on to the next generation."

When Japanese ingredients were scarce in the UK decades ago, Tomono innovated by adapting traditional techniques to work with local British ingredients. Her philosophy of "bringing out the best from both cultures" has resonated with communities across London, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, and Oxfordshire.

What makes Tomono's approach unique is her commitment to Shokuiku - Japanese food and nutritional education that goes beyond cooking to encompass cultural understanding and healthy living. Students don't just learn to make sushi; they gain insight into Japanese culture, traditions, and the philosophy behind the cuisine.

With nearly 200 five-star Google reviews and plans to expand back to Japan in 2025, Tomono's journey represents the beautiful full circle of cultural exchange - taking British-adapted Japanese techniques back to her homeland.

