From Casualty to Compassion: Actor Cathy Shipton and her dog Pickle help to launch the new Pets As Therapy brand

Pets As Therapy (PAT) is delighted to unveil its refreshed brand identity with the support of actor Cathy Shipton, best known for playing much-loved nurse Duffy in BBC’s Casualty. Away from the screen, Cathy is a dedicated Pets As Therapy Volunteer with her ten-year-old, Collie/Whippet PAT Dog, Pickle. Together they bring comfort, confidence and companionship to children at local schools, nurseries, libraries and colleges across Buckinghamshire.

As part of the launch, Cathy has lent her voice to a brand-new Pets As Therapy animation, helping to bring the charity’s mission to life and showcase the transformative impact of PAT Teams across the UK. Cathy said: “I love the new animation; it completely demonstrates the fun and warmth of being a PAT Volunteer.”

Cathy explains her motivation for volunteering: “Being a PAT Volunteer means you are part of a community. On visits, it’s not about striving or ambition, it’s just about being. Everyone is equal and the attention is firmly on the dog and the smiles they bring. For Pickle, he loves it! As soon as he sees the PAT bandana, his tail doesn’t stop wagging.”

Through Read2Dogs sessions at local schools, Cathy has witnessed first-hand the difference Pickle makes, from helping anxious children feel safe enough to read aloud, to supporting young people preparing for exams. “I really believe reading and literacy are the passport to life,” adds Cathy. “When a child who struggles with confidence sits with Pickle and finds their voice, it’s incredibly special to see.”

Every week, PAT’s nationwide network of volunteers and their temperament-assessed pets make thousands of visits to schools, hospitals, hospices, care homes and community groups. These visits improve literacy, boost wellbeing, reduce loneliness and create moments of joy.

With a refreshed brand, Pets As Therapy is aiming to reach even more people who could benefit from the healing power of animals.

Steven Wibberley, Pets As Therapy Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to have Cathy’s support for launching our new brand. We have a fantastic network of over 5,000 PAT Volunteers across the UK – many of whom helped us shape the new look and feel of Pets As Therapy. We know that when we share joy, it doesn't just stay with us – it multiplies. For the volunteers, for the people and places we visit, and for the pets. That is what makes Pets As Therapy so special.”

Watch the new animation and find out more about volunteering for Pets As Therapy here: www.petsastherapy.org/volunteer