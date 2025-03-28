From Bucks to Brum and back: The iconic TX makes day out possible for mum and daughter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 92-year-old mother and her daughter enjoyed their first outing in some years to celebrate Mother’s Day this week - all thanks to a collaboration by the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) and Sutton Rose, a Macc Care Group care home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Sunday (March 30th) is a time to pay tribute to mums around the UK, and for Jean Pickerill, who lives Sutton, and her daughter Anne Pickerill, who lives in Buckinghamshire, there was an extra special treat in store.

The pair were able to enjoy an outing for an afternoon tea treat for the first time in a while, due to mobility challenges and distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was all made possible by the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) and Sutton Rose care home, operated by Macc Care Group, where Jean currently lives. The two businesses worked together to treat the pair free of charge to a chauffeur driven afternoon out, visiting the nearby Fairlawns Hotel & Spa for afternoon tea.

Mother and daughter were able to venture out to celebrate Mother's Day thanks to kind act.

And without the special service, the meeting would have looked quite different. “It’s been so lovely being taken out,” said Anne. “The ability to get mum into the TX is fantastic, and without that we wouldn’t have been able to get out.”

The day began first for Anne, who was collected from her home in Buckinghamshire, before heading to Sutton Rose to pick up Jean. The pair were then chauffeured to Fairlawns Hotel & Spa, where they indulged in a luxury afternoon tea to celebrate both Mother’s Day and Anne’s birthday. Following their special day together, the TX then returned them safely to their respective homes.

Jean added: “I appreciate everything they have done, couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean has lived at Sutton Rose since September 2022. The care home holds special significance for Jean, as it is built on the site of a former school where she once worked as a secretary. Remarkably, her current bedroom is located near the very spot where her office once stood.

Mother and daughter were able to venture out to celebrate Mother's Day thanks to kind act.

Anne said: “Sutton Rose was by far the best home, mum really enjoys all the activities, getting her nails done and the quizzes. She also loves the food. And because the location was close to where she lived, and she has her former work connection, it’s really been great for her.”

Macc Care is committed to enriching the lives of residents by creating meaningful experiences that bring families together. The collaboration with LEVC highlights the importance of accessibility and inclusion, ensuring that special moments like this are possible, regardless of mobility constraints.

Bhav Amlani, Director at Macc Care Group, said: “We were delighted to work with LEVC to arrange such a lovely day out for Jean and Anne. Creating experiences for our residents is central to our ethos at Macc Care, so this was the perfect opportunity for us to do something Jean could enjoy and remember.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Cross, Sales Director at LEVC said: “We’re delighted that Jean and Anne were able to celebrate Mother's Day in style thanks to TX’s purpose-built, fully accessible design. Already established as one of the world’s most iconic and recognisable vehicles, TX also acts as an invaluable transport solution for care homes and other businesses that need safe, flexible, and inclusive mobility for their residents and customers.”

For more information about Macc Care Group visit www.macccare.com and for more information about LEVC visit www.levc.com.