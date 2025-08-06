From Buckingham to Bombalurina: How Stagecoach Performing Arts launched a star of Cats

Olivia performing

Stagecoach’s Summer Showcase proves its power as a launchpad for the future for young children. Some people dream of performing under the spotlight. Others find themselves there by chance, determination and taking part in a Stagecoach Performing Arts class. For Olivia Barnett-Legh, now touring Europe as Bombalurina in Cats, it all began with a parent looking for an outlet for her five-year-old daughter’s boundless energy. “I was always performing at home,” Olivia laughs. “My mum’s friend said, ‘You need to send her to Stagecoach.’ The rest is history.”

Years later, Olivia has taken centre stage in Germany, Austria, Greece and even Monaco for Christmas but still credits the Stagecoach Summer Showcase as “the best training I’ve ever had.”

Olivia performing in Cats

“Without Stagecoach, I wouldn’t be in Cats,” she says. “It gave me everything - skills, confidence, friends, and a career.”

Olivia, now 24, joined Stagecoach in Bicester and Banbury at age five and stayed until 18, performing in every Summer Showcase from the age of 10. Her first major audition was for Calamity Jane, a nerve-wracking but pivotal moment. “Getting up in front of people, knowing I might be told no - that was huge,” she recalls.

From there, her passion and professionalism grew. She progressed through audition panels and ensemble roles to leading parts like Maria in The Sound of Music, a role she still calls her favourite.

Beyond technique, Olivia says the Showcase introduced her to an invaluable professional network. “Without even realising it, I was building relationships with people who’d later teach me at drama school or sit on audition panels. That kind of continuity is rare and priceless.”

Now, when she walks into auditions, she often recognises creatives from her Showcase days. “It gives you a real boost. This industry’s tough, but seeing someone who knows you, who believes in you, that changes everything.”

She’s not alone. Many of her childhood Showcase friends are now working professionally - from the West End to international tours. “The ones who didn’t go into theatre? They’re thriving in life regardless, because Stagecoach gave them confidence and belief, they can be who they really are and do whatever they love.”

Despite touring Europe, Olivia still teaches at Stagecoach in Buckingham. “They can’t get rid of me!” she jokes. But it’s more than nostalgia, it’s deep gratitude.

“Stagecoach gave me everything. It’s where I realised this thing I enjoyed so much, could be a career and where I learned how to be confident in life, not just on stage.”

Even her side jobs — nannying, bar work — are influenced by her training. “Those are performances too. Stagecoach taught me how to walk into any room like I belong.”

For young performers — or any child unsure of their path — Olivia’s message is simple: “Say yes. Even if you don’t become a professional, Stagecoach is the best training, the most fun, and the most welcoming environment. You’ll never regret it.”

And for those dreaming of the stage? “The Summer Showcase isn’t just a stepping stone. It’s the foundation in my opinion.”

Whether you're a parent, a fan of musical theatre, or simply looking for a feel-good family experience this summer, this is the show that will steal your heart.

This summer, the Showcase returns bigger, bolder, and more inspiring than ever - featuring a spectacular new production of Chitty Citty Bag Bang at G-Live in Guildford on the 15th and 16th August. With an industry-leading creative team, and the next generation of rising stars, plus there's a full-size mechanical car in it too, how can you miss it?

