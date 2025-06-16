French visit to Winslow a great success

WAFTA, Winslow Anglo French Twinning Association, welcomed visitors from Winslow’s twin town of Cours for a four day stay hosted by members and their families.

Celebrating 45 years of twinning, the 45 strong contingent was led by the Deputy Mayor, Mme Jeanne-Marie Berchoux Lambert and the President of Cours’ Twinning Association, Mme Ginette Manary, and included a number of new faces experiencing twinning for the first time.

As part of a very active programme, visiting councillors were received in the Council Chamber by Winslow’s Mayor, Councillor Gordon Wiseman, before the two mayors, together with the Chairman of WAFTA and the President of Cours’ Twinning Association, laid wreaths at the War Memorial.

Hosts and guests gathered in Tomkins Arboretum for the ceremonial presentation of a picnic bench, sited alongside the pétanque terrain, given by Winslow Town Council to mark the 45th anniversary of twinning between the two towns.

WAFTA hosts and guests at the celebration dinner

During the morning members of Winslow Concert Band entertained visitors and residents at a coffee and cake concert in the St Laurence Room. Hospitality from their hosts and a visit to Oxford filled out what little time remained.

The highlight of the visit was, as always, the Celebration Dinner where guests and hosts enjoyed a traditional three course English meal with entertainment in Winslow’s newly refurbished Public Hall.

Next year, WAFTA members will pay their reciprocal visit to Cours from Wednesday May 13th to Sunday May 17th.