Free leisure centre memberships for those living with Parkinson’s in Buckinghamshire

Leisure centres across Buckinghamshire are offering free memberships to people living with Parkinson’s.

Chesham Leisure Centre, Chalfont Leisure Centre and Chilterns Lifestyle Centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council, offer the initiative co-designed with the charity Parkinson’s UK.

The membership is poised to enter its fourth year on World Parkinson’s Day on Friday, April 11, providing access to gym, swim and group exercise, as well as online Synergy Dance classes.

A free membership can be given to up to three carers to provide additional support, if needed.

To raise awareness about support available for local people living with Parkinson’s and carers, the leisure centres will host a range of special activities on Friday, April 11.

Chalfont Leisure Centre will offer a community café and tour of its facility at 1pm to 2pm, followed by a free seated aerobics session from 2pm to 3pm.

A free seated aerobics session will take place at Chesham Leisure Centre from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, with a community café and tour afterwards from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

In addition, Chilterns Lifestyle Centre will offer a community café at 12.30pm to 1.30pm and a low impact class at 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Parkinson’s affects around 145,000 people in the UK and there are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Everyone Active currently supports 70 people in Buckinghamshire living with Parkinson’s.

It is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure.

Being physically active can play an important role in living well with Parkinson’s. Those living with the condition can find various activities, such as swimming, walking and dance beneficial in managing their symptoms.

Steve Salwa, Everyone Active’s area contract manager, said: “We are immensely proud to be partnering with Parkinson’s UK for the fourth year running. We truly believe the membership makes a real difference to those living with the condition and their carers.

“We want to provide a safe and welcoming environment where the whole Parkinson’s community feel supported, and are confident we have an activity for all, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.”

Tom Ingram, corporate partnerships manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Everyone Active, who have very generously offered complimentary membership for people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.

“Being physically active is important for everyone. It supports both physical and mental health and depending on what you choose, can provide social support and interaction, all of which can really help people living with Parkinson’s and those providing informal care.

“Developing a regular physical activity habit can make a person feel more in control when living with the condition. Quality of life can be enhanced and independence and confidence maintained. We hope that with the support of Everyone Active, the Parkinson’s community can enjoy physical activity and use it to make a real difference to their lives.”

A Buckinghamshire Council spokesperson said: "We're very pleased to see this support to our residents living with Parkinson’s and to partner with Everyone Active and Parkinson’s UK to offer free leisure centre memberships at Chesham Leisure Centre, Chalfont Leisure Centre and Chilterns Lifestyle Centre.

“This initiative aims to improve the quality of life and well-being of those affected by Parkinson’s, providing them with opportunities to stay active, connect with others, and feel supported in their community."

For further information or to join, visit everyoneactive.com/promotion/parkinsons

Those with underlying health conditions such as heart problems, diabetes or breathing issues should contact their GP before starting any new activity.