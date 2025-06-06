Former film editor and climate activist cycles 70k in May for global charity

David Blackmore cycled 70k in May for Christian Aid.

Buckinghamshire film editor David Blackmore – who worked on Wolf Hall and The Undeclared War – has completed a cycle challenge as part of this year’s Christian Aid Week 2025 - and raised more than £2,700.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 66-year-old BAFTA-award-winner challenged himself to cycle 70k-in-a-day, in solidarity with millions of people who have to walk long distances every day to fetch water or sell their produce.

David said: “I decided to take up the 70k in May challenge to raise money for the vital and urgent work of Christian Aid in its 80th anniversary year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased to say I did the ride alongside my friend Piers Forsyth. He’s a much more experienced cyclist and he planned the route and accompanied me on the journey which started at my home and ended some 79.34km later at his in Gerrards Cross. The weather was kind - warm and dry with a little bit of wind but not too gusty and I felt in much better shape than last year having had the time, post retirement, to put in a lot more practice.”

As well as David’s charity cycle, he also helped organise a Teatime Event with Weston Turville Christian Aid Group which raised more than £1,000.

David said efforts like this are vital to help communities in poverty hit by the climate crisis, adding: “For many of the world’s poorest, most vulnerable people the climate crisis is not a future threat but a present reality. And it’s deeply unjust they are suffering in this way when they didn’t cause the crisis in the first place. These people need urgent help to build for a more secure and sustainable future. That’s why I’m campaigning for climate justice and working hard to raise funds for the vital work of Christian Aid and its partner organisations.”

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s appeal focused on work in Guatemala, in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.

Despite the challenges families are facing, the unstoppable power of hope drives people to look for ways to push back, diversifying and growing more resilient crops, building water recycling systems using household items, and creating organic fertiliser.

To find out more about the work of Christian Aid and how to get involved, please go to www.christianaid.org.uk.