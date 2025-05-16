Former England cricketer calls for more women to join MCC – “The growth has been amazing”

A former England cricketer based in Amersham has called for more female cricketers to join the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in London.

Claire Taylor, MBE, made 15 test appearances for England between 1999 and 2009 and is now the Chair of Cricket at MCC. They are calling for more female cricket players to join the club as Female Playing Members and be part of its passionate and growing women’s community after impressive growth in 2024.

The former player outlined that every cricket club is looking to increase participation, and MCC is no different. She said: “We want to increase awareness that women and girls can be part of the club.”

There was a 77% increase in women applying to qualify as player members while the number of women's out-matches played by MCC increased by 34% last year, and the club are looking to continue that success.

Taylor, who made her last England appearance in 2011, has witnessed the rise first-hand. She said: “It’s been really exciting. It’s been 14 years since I retired from the international game and the growth in women’s and girl’s cricket has been amazing, both professionally and domestically.”

11 May marked the anniversary of the first MCC women’s team to take to the field in 1999, ending a 211-year history of exclusively male players. 26 years on, only 2.73% of the club’s membership is female (18,350), but they are continuing to increase opportunities for everyone.

Taylor said: “MCC have increased the number of female games, the number of members and the number of tours that women go on. But also, the work that it's doing with its foundation hubs is creating opportunities for girls to really build on their talent and accelerate their development.”

When Taylor was growing up, she was forced to play boys’ cricket, but that’s not the case for the next generation of superstars. Everyone can play if they want. She said: “All women and girls will have the opportunity to try cricket and, if they love it, to join clubs and play the game.”

Female cricketers from all backgrounds are encouraged to join as Female Playing Members, with MCC fully committed to ensuring a welcoming, fair and equitable game through its playing membership, which offers players an affordable, accessible, and exciting way to be part of an ever-growing passionate cricketing community.

The 238-year-old club welcomes anyone who plays regular club cricket or at a higher level. To get involved, those interested should contact MCC at [email protected].