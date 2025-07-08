Flying home: Kingsbrook development helps swifts return

In 2020, swifts were added to the UK’s red list of birds in need of conservation, as the population of swifts declined by 66% between 1995 and 20221. With their numbers in serious trouble, local housebuilder’s Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have committed to protecting the species by partnering with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and installing over 400 swift bricks at its Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury.

Each swift brick installed on site contains a narrow space with an entry hole, imitating the typical habitat that the birds usually nest in. Masters of the air, swifts spend almost their entire lives in flight. Crossing oceans to migrate to the UK from the African continent each year, swifts typically only touchdown to nest and raise their chicks. Mating for life, pairs of swifts will return to the same habitat each year to lay and incubate new eggs2.

Kingsbrook incorporates a host of biodiversity measures alongside a raft of new homes, with 60% of the development dedicated to green space, including a 250-acre nature reserve and community allotments.

Since work began in 2016, there has been an 3914% increase in breeding sparrows, 65% of reed buntings and 96% increase in starlings in the area.

Kingsbrook. Credit: Building Relations

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales & Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames commented: “As part of our commitment to biodiversity at Kingsbrook and our partnership with the RSPB, we joined forces with Manthorpe Building Products to create swift nest boxes in a brick format which have been fitted into new homes across the development.

"As a housebuilder we have a responsibility not to just create homes but also thriving environments. Incorporating swift bricks into Kingsbrook homes is just a small addition that makes a big difference in helping local wildlife coexist alongside communities.”