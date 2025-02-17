Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity highlights the rising need for hospice care in Buckinghamshire

The number of annual deaths in the UK is expected to rise by 130,000 by 2040. Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity has joined a coalition of hospices looking to cope with this increased demand.

The national initiative, “This is Hospice Care”, brings together over 140 hospices in England Scotland and Wales to highlight the critical importance of supporting hospices to meet future demands. It launches on 17th February and includes a national TV advertising campaign.

“By 2040, the number of annual deaths in the UK is expected to rise by 130,000. Buckinghamshire has an increasingly ageing population and, in the years to come, many of these people could benefit from the compassionate care that Florence Nightingale Hospice provides. We need to plan now to offer people hospice care within their homes or the Inpatient Unit at the Hospice," says Jo Turner, CEO of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity.

In Buckinghamshire, the increase in demand will place unprecedented pressure on our Hospice, which already relies on support and funding from supporters to provide many of its services.

Hospice Legacy Campaign

“We’re urging people to consider leaving a gift in their will to ensure we can continue to support our community in the years to come.," says Jo.

At Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, gifts in wills are already playing a pivotal role in ensuring we can continue to provide hospice care for our residents. Last year alone, these gifts accounted for 25% of our fundraising income, providing care to 1,200 patients and their families. However, as future needs grow, so too must the support we receive.

Supporter Simon explains why he has left a gift in his will to the charity: “My sister-in-law Debbie passed away at the Hospice 10 years ago. I could see it was a very caring place, with incredible support for Debbie and our family."

To learn more about supporting Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity through a legacy gift, visit https://fnhospice.org.uk/gift or contact 01296 429975.