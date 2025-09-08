Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity Haddenham shop shortlisted for prestigious national award

Winners of the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards will be decided by a public vote Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s Haddenham shop has been shortlisted for the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Awards for the South East. The winner will now be decided by a public vote.

The Awards, run by the Charity Retail Association, are now in their second year and are a celebration of the impact that charity shops have within their local communities. For many, charity shops are more than a place to pick up a second-hand bargain – they are community hubs that employ local people, help volunteers find friendship, and offer support to those with first-hand experience of the causes they support.

More than 5,000 nominations were received this year, and, as part of the process, people were asked to share why they were nominating their favourite shop. When asked what makes Haddenham so special, members of the public said: “It’s so clean, you feel like you’re in a boutique, not a charity shop. Everyone is happy and always laughing. It’s an afternoon out and we look forward to visiting every time.”

“Top of the shops – welcoming, clean, tidy, helpful, accommodating. Fabulous staff both on the shop floor and behind the scenes!”

Haddenham Shop. Photo: Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity

Lily Caswell, Head of Retail at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity said: “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for this award for the second year in a row! Our dedicated staff and volunteers work tirelessly to make the shop a welcoming community hub, providing high-quality products and a convenient place to donate. We’d be grateful if our supporters could cast their vote and help us bring this wonderful award home.”

Robin Osterley OBE, Chief Executive of the Charity Retail Association, said: “Congratulations to all the shops that made the shortlist and thank you to everyone who made a nomination. The level of support the Awards continue to inspire highlights just how much charity shops mean to their local communities. We are now calling on the public to cast their votes and decide which shops will be crowned winners in 12 areas across the UK.”

People can vote for their favourite shop now, here: survey.alchemer.com/s3/8448060/Vote-in-The-UK-s-Favourite-Charity-Shop-Awards-2025. Voting closes at midnight on 2 October. To see all the shortlisted shops and for more details about the Awards, visit: charityretail.org.uk/the-uks-favourite-charity-shop