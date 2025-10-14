F.Hinds celebrates sparkling arrival of new store in Aylesbury

F.Hinds, the family owned and run jewellers established in 1856, has officially opened the doors of its newest store in Aylesbury.

The jewellers, which already boasts 119 stores across the country, welcomed customers to their brand-new location at Friars Square Shopping Centre on Thursday 9th October, marking another exciting chapter in F.Hinds’ ongoing expansion. The new store is part of the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality jewellery, outstanding value and expert service to customers nationwide.

F.Hinds will be familiar to locals with long memories, as they had a store in the town from 1969 to 1992, only being forced to close when it was demolished as part of the redevelopment which created Friars Square.

Shoppers were warmly greeted by the Aylesbury team on opening day, with staff showcasing their extensive knowledge across F.Hinds’ wide range of jewellery and watch collections.

1 Managing Director Paul Hinds and his children join the store team at Friars Square to cut the ribbon, officially marking the return of F.Hinds to Aylesbury

F.Hinds has long been a go-to destination for customers seeking timeless pieces, from sparkling engagement rings and elegant eternity bands to luxury watches and meaningful gifts. The new store also provides professional in-house services such as jewellery and watch repairs, Gold for Cash and ear piercing to name a few.

To mark the occasion, F.Hinds has launched an exciting in-store giveaway running across the following two weeks, whereby any customer who makes a purchase and signs up to the “Love Hinds” membership programme will be entered into a prize draw to win a £200 voucher. Love Hinds members also enjoy exclusive benefits such as VIP offers, early access to sales and a special birthday gift!

The store opening marks another cause for celebration for F.Hinds, fresh off the back of its opening in Livingston last month.

Paul Hinds, Managing Director at F.Hinds commented “We are thrilled to be back in Aylesbury in a great new shop at the heart of Friars Square. We were very disappointed when we had to close our original shop after so many years and we are proud to bring our longstanding heritage and trusted customer care to the area once again – it’s been far too long!

2 The store team prepare to welcome customers to the brand new store in the town

We’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who came to visit us on our opening day, customers both old and new, and we look forward to serving Aylesbury once again for many years to come.”

Andy Margieson, Centre Manager at Friars Square Shopping Centre, said:“It’s fantastic to welcome F.Hinds back to Aylesbury. Their heritage and connection to the town make them a welcome part of our community at Friars Square, and we know shoppers will be delighted to have them back. We’re excited to see them thrive here.”

Further information about F.Hinds can be found on their website.