Festive thank you for charity supporters

Chinnor Christian Aid Group members have created a Christmas tree as a thank you for a year of support.

Chinnor charity supporters have been getting creative as a way of thanking people for their donations this year.

Each year the parish church of Chinnor St Andrew’s holds a Christmas tree festival, with some 30 entries, which the Christian Aid Group takes part in.

Mavis Shortman, from the group, explained: “Usually there is a theme into which we try to incorporate the message Christian Aid is using for Christmas.

“However, this year it was up to us what we did and so we saw it as an opportunity to say thank you to our community for all the generous support they give us - helping us raise £5,000 this year.

“The decoration highlighted how the money had been raised throughout the year on the Christmas baubles and the hope rainbow decoration was made by the husband of one of our organising group. Around the base of the tree we have the latest Christian Aid leaflets for people to take.

“We always try to let the community know how much money we have raised after each event but are aware some people might not know. The festival is well attended by a wide age range across the community, so hopefully the message will reach them.”

Christian Aid recently launched its Christmas Appeal which this year is shining a light on South Sudan where hundreds of thousands of people are seeking safety from the conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

Christian Aid works through local partners on initiatives aimed at supporting families as they settle into the refugee camps, and in the longer term as they try to forge new lives.

Funds raised will help groups like the Smile Again Africa Development Organisation which offers aid including shelter and cash assistance to people who have had to leave everything behind.

Anyone wanting to support Christian Aid’s Christmas Appeal or make a donation can visit www.christianaid.org.uk and click on Appeals to find out more.