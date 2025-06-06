Feeling ruff after a big night out? Pig cuddles could be the cure says Bucks animal attraction

If your head’s pounding and your stomach’s doing backflips, you might want to skip the greasy fry-up and opt for a snuggle with a piglet instead.

A hilarious new video released by Kew Little Pigs, a miniature pig farm in Amersham, is going viral for showing what could be the UK’s most unexpected hangover remedy, pig cuddles.

The tongue-in-cheek clip features bleary-eyed visitors recovering from the night before by flopping onto hay bales and letting pint-sized pigs climb onto their laps for a soothing snuggle session.

And while the video is played for laughs, science suggests there might be more to the idea than just good fun.

Research has long shown that spending time with animals can reduce levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, while increasing the release of feel-good chemicals like serotonin and oxytocin. Pet therapy is already used in hospitals, schools and care homes, and now, it seems, hangover sufferers could also benefit.

Dr Charis Green, a UK-based clinical psychologist who specialises in animal-assisted therapy, told The Times Newspaper:

“Animals offer a unique form of support in therapy. Their presence can help individuals feel more at ease, facilitating emotional expression and promoting healing.”

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, says the idea for the video came from seeing how many guests turned up to their sessions looking worse for wear, only to leave looking utterly rejuvenated.

“We’ve had people come in pale, clutching energy drinks, and within minutes they’re on the floor cuddling piglets, smiling and laughing,” she said. “It’s like a switch flips. You can see the stress and regret just melt away. We’re not saying it’s a miracle cure, but it’s definitely better than lying in a dark room feeling sorry for yourself.”

The farm, which is home to over 20 miniature pigs, offers hands-on experiences where visitors can meet, groom and snuggle with the pigs. Sessions are popular with families, hen dos, and increasingly, those in search of a very unusual Sunday morning detox.

And with experts warning about the importance of self-care after a night out, some gentle oinks and nuzzles might be just what the doctor ordered.

