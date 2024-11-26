Family owned fish & chip shop introduces festive menu

Locally owned fish & chip shop has come up with an amazing twist to our festive favourites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local Business Spotlight: The Codfather's Festive Menu

‘Tis the season to indulge, and The Codfather is here to make your holiday meals even more delightful!

Located at Jackson Road and Jubilee Square, this beloved chippy has just unveiled its mouth-watering festive treats, and you don’t want to miss out on these festive specials. These seasonal additions have become an annual hit for everyone who’s tried them!

Weekly Codfather menu

New Festive Additions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Battered Mince Pies: A twist on a classic, these mince pies are perfectly battered and fried to golden perfection.Camembert Bites: Gooey, cheesy goodness in every bite. Ideal for cheese lovers looking for a festive treat.Chippy Roasties: Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, these roast potatoes are the perfect side for your meal.Battered Pigs in Blankets: A holiday favourite, these sausages wrapped in bacon are now even more irresistible with a crispy batter coating.

Gelato in Gingerbread and Ferrero Rocher Flavours: End your meal on a sweet note with these luxurious gelato flavours that capture the essence of the festive season.

On top of these new delights, The Codfather’s festive treats, loved by all those who’ve tried them, are back to make your holidays extra special. These scrumptious holiday specials are the perfect way to treat yourself and get into the Christmas spirit.

Whether you’re stopping by for a quick bite or enjoying a leisurely meal, The Codfather promises a festive dining experience like no other. Don’t miss this opportunity to savour the unique and delightful flavours of the season at The Codfather.

Head over to 2 Jackson road HP19 9RB or Jubilee Square HP19 9DZ and make your holidays a bit more magical with these fantastic festive additions.

Festive greetings and Bon Appétit!