Family fun at Olympics themed sports day at Friars Square shopping centre in Aylesbury

There was an enthusiastic great welcome for Bread and Butter Theatre’s 80s style PE teachers Mr Stretch and Mr Armstrong who performed three comedy shows much to amusement of young and old alike. There was lots of fun, dancing and games plus a entertaining musical pommel horse too.

Children also enjoyed sports workshops with the Wonky Olympics team run by performers dressed in Ancient Greece themed costumes with youngsters taking part in lots of different games including hula hooping, skipping and running competitions.

The colourful event also featured walkabouts from the Track and Field Stars on stilts, who amazed the audience with their sporting prowess.

Children also enjoyed making Olympic torches and medals to take home.

Another free holiday event is also planned for Thursday, August 22, when children can Go Wild at Friars Square from 11am with a biodiversity themed programme. The event will feature two wild and wonderful shows about sloths with an opportunity for children to meet Mr Business the tricycle riding orangutan and his friend Captain Jon Voyage.

The event will also feature a beautiful dragonfly and butterfly stilts along with an animal themed craft workshop where youngsters can make sloths, elephants, bees, butterflies and more. The event is scheduled to finish at 3pm.

Click here for further details.

