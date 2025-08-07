Family bikes available from a clever Bucks local scheme

Looking for a healthy outdoor activity to keep the family busy over the school holidays? A clever bike project, run in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council, FCC, South Bucks Hospice, and HMP Aylesbury, can help.

The popular bike scheme sees Prisoners in HMP Aylesbury refurbish donated bikes then sold from Buckinghamshire Council reuse shop at Aston Clinton Recycling Centre, managed by FCC, to raise vital funds for South Bucks Hospice. The successful project has been running for over 10 years and has recently undergone an expansion.

Penny Peacock manager at the Aston Clinton reuse site said, “As soon as we put a notice out to say we have bikes available, they are snapped up the same day. It’s a great way to make quality bikes affordable for families and it provides a great transport and exercise option for others.”

Neil Hawes, Industries Manager at HMP Aylesbury said, “This is a very popular workshop within the prison. The project has enabled us to sustain a daily workflow for the men, allowing them to maintain a consistent work routine in custody. Our Prisoners love the idea of assisting the community while gaining valuable skills”.

Refurbished bike range at Aston Clinton

South Bucks Hospice CEO Nick Callaghan said, “The scheme makes it affordable to get families outdoors in the summer. It is a great community initiative that is good for everyone involved including our patients who benefit from the money raised.”

Gemma Green, FCC’s Reuse Development Manager said: ‘The bike refurbishment project has been empowering prisoners for more than 10 years to gain skills, confidence and qualifications and helping improve employment prospects upon release. Beyond empowering individuals, our partnership also has a positive environmental impact. By refurbishing unwanted bikes, we reduce emissions associated with building new bicycles. Moreover, cycling is the most sustainable form of transportation; therefore, by promoting eco-friendly transportation, we are contributing to a greener planet.’

The project partners are calling for those who have unwanted bikes to donate them for refurbishment. These bikes can be dropped off at any of Buckinghamshire Council’s 10 Household Recycling Centres: