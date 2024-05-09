Familiar face returns to helm of cancer support centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Oxfordshire based cancer support centre has unveiled its new team and there’s a familiar face back at the helm.The Hummingbird Centre is delighted to announce former nurse Zoe Draper as the new Centre Manager and Head of the Lymphedema Clinic; Kirsty Anders heads up the Complementary Therapy Team; Sian Harvey is the Counselling Co-ordinator; and Kelly Squires is head of the Children’s Team.

Hummingbird Centre founder Mechelle Harris has returned to lead the team and will focus on recruiting volunteers, fund raising and securing new grants.

Mechelle said: “As many people will know I had planned to retire this year, but I have agreed to postpone that to help steer the Hummingbird Centre through this period of restructure and growth to ensure its longevity. We have now got a great team in place who I know will improve and expand our services and make sure our guests are getting the best support we can possibly give.”

Zoe is a highly experienced nurse, who most recently worked as a Ward Sister in Pediatrics and Management at Banbury’s Horton Hospital. During her career she has worked in infection control, as a Community Nurse and in palliative care.

New Team at the Hummingbird Centre

Zoe, who joined the Hummingbird Centre last October to set up the Lymphedema Clinic, said: “This year marks a big birthday for me and I decided I wanted to take on a new professional challenge. “Working at the Hummingbird Centre is my first role outside of the NHS and I’m so excited to get started as the Centre Manager. I bring a wealth of health, medical and well-being knowledge and experience and really want to share that with the team and board, so we can continue to meet the needs of all our guests.”

The Hummingbird Centre is based in Launton, near Bicester, supporting people with cancer and their families, across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire. It is a volunteer-led organisation and is open Tuesday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm, offering an array of services.

Mechelle’s first task back at the helm has been to launch an appeal for more volunteers. Mechelle said the centre would love to hear from any complementary therapists, to enable us to expand on those who support us already, such as practitioners in massage, Yoga, Tai Chi, Sound Bath, Reiki and Reflexology, who would be interested in volunteering.

We are also looking for general volunteers who would welcome guests upon arrival, make a cuppa and help out where needed, if you have any crafting skills that would be a great help.

Mechelle said: “Our volunteers are the backbone of the Hummingbird Centre and they are the ones that make it possible for us to run the many different services and support we do.

“If you have any spare time and feel you would like to join our team please get in touch with Zoe on 01869 244244 who will arrange for us to have a chat.”

The Hummingbird Centre is open from Tuesday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm, supporting people with cancer and their families, across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, if people can get to the centre they will be supported.