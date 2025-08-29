Exciting new chapter for The Green Man Mursley

The new look, welcoming interior is ready to welcome residents from Mursley and the surrounding villages.

The much-loved village pub, The Green Man, is set to begin a new chapter this summer, as ownership and management pass into the hands of a team of local villagers committed to securing its future at the heart of community life.

After successfully bringing The Green Man back to life following an 18-month closure, current landlord Lewis Huntington stepped down on 17th August 2025. Under Lewis’s stewardship, the pub has once again become a vibrant and welcoming hub for Mursley, and the village owes him a debt of gratitude for his hard work and vision.

His departure has paved the way for a new group of local shareholders — all residents of the village — who are investing in the freehold through Public House Investments Ltd, led by directors Andrew Cowell and Selwyn Cooper. This investment will not only safeguard the pub’s future but also provide fresh opportunities for development and improvement.

At the same time, The Green Man will welcome new operators: Duncan and Clare Jones. Well known in the village for their energy and commitment to community life, Duncan and Clare will officially took over the running of the pub on 21st August 2025.

Clare brings with her over 20 years of experience running her own successful interiors business, giving her a strong background in retail and customer service. Duncan, an IT professional with extensive experience working for high-value corporations in customer-facing roles, also serves on the Mursley Parish Council. Together, they are deeply rooted in the village and passionate about supporting its community.

Clare said: “We are super excited about launching our new venture and look forward to strengthening our ties with the locals.”

Duncan added: “When you live in such a strong community, it’s a pleasure to give something back.”

Over the coming months, villagers and visitors alike can expect to see the benefits of this fresh investment — both in improvements to the building itself and in the experiences and services Duncan and Clare plan to introduce.

Together with the new shareholder group, the team is committed to ensuring The Green Man continues to thrive as a cornerstone of village life: a place to gather, share stories, and celebrate the community that makes Mursley so special.