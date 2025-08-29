Emma Reynolds MP sees AI skills development in action at SAS UK headquarters

SAS, a global leader in data and AI, welcomed Emma Reynolds MP to its offices in Marlow yesterday (Tuesday 26 August).

During the tour, the MP for Wycombe met interns who are developing the AI skills needed to drive innovation within government and across many industries.

She also learnt about SAS UK’s partnerships with local schools, its role in a government-backed scheme to provide AI training free of charge to upskill UK workers, as well as its social mobility and workforce development projects.

There were further sessions showcasing the humanitarian work SAS has been involved in through its Data for Good initiative and the role its technology is playing in police investigations tackling online harms as well as violence against women and girls.

Emma Reynolds MP said: “It was a pleasure to visit SAS in Medmenham and engage with both senior leaders and interns. I was impressed by the global impact of the work being done right here in the Wycombe constituency. Hearing from the interns about the company’s supportive culture and its focus on wellbeing was particularly inspiring.”

Roderick Crawford, Senior Vice President, SAS Northern Europe, said: “SAS UK has been based at the Wittington Estate for nearly 25 years, so it’s been great to share with our local MP some of the work we’ve been doing to advance AI and build skills in the current and future workforce. With the government investing heavily in AI within its own departments and the wider economy, technology companies like ours have a critical role to play in providing trusted and effective solutions.”