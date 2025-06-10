Ellesborough Guide Centre reopens with celebration and royal support

The Ellesborough Guide Centre marked a major milestone on Sunday 1st June 2025, as almost a hundred guests gathered to celebrate its official reopening following a significant programme of refurbishment and modernisation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was formally opened by Tracy Foster, Chief Guide, who praised the commitment of volunteers and donors who had brought the ambitious project to life. Among the guests were representatives of the Lord Lieutenant and High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire and leaders from Girlguiding and Scouts across the county.

Originally built as a Victorian school, the Centre has now been transformed into an inclusive, accessible and fully modern space for girls, young people, and community groups. New facilities include updated bunkrooms, improved access for disabled users, and refurbished communal areas—all designed to meet the needs of 21st-century youth groups while retaining the building’s heritage character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re incredibly proud of what has been achieved,” said Pauline Hall, event lead and long-standing Girlguiding volunteer. “This reopening marks not just the next chapter for Ellesborough, but a renewed commitment to providing inspiring and inclusive spaces where young people can thrive.”

This milestone marks a new chapter for the centre—enhancing facilities while preserving the spirit and heritage that have made it such an important part of our community.

Guests enjoyed guided tours of the revamped centre. One guest, Lisa Ford, a former Guide, unit leader, and County Growth Retention and Marketing Coordinator said: “It’s wonderful to see this special place brought back to life. I have so many memories here as a girl – and now it’s even better equipped for the next generation. It’s been such a joyful day.”

The Centre will now once again be available for use by Girlguiding units, Scout groups, schools and Duke of Edinburgh’s Award teams.

The Centre is owned and operated by Girlguiding Buckinghamshire and is not available for private hire.