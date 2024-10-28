Drivers warned to expect delays as major roadworks continue across Buckinghamshire

Work is taking place as part of Buckinghamshire Council’s rolling £110m investment in roads across the county over four years.

The work is part of the Highways Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme with some schemes subject to weather conditions, availability of materials and unforeseen circumstances.

During the summer the council’s attention focused on major planned works such as full resurfacing schemes, extensive plane and patch, as well as permanent fixes on bigger road defects.

Work now scheduled includes:

Footway Resurfacing Works – West Street, Marlow (Monday 16 September to Saturday 9 November)

Traffic management will use parking bays for pedestrian management until 9 November. Conventional Resurfacing Works – A404 Amersham Road, Hazlemere (Monday 21 October to Wednesday 30 October) Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 7pm to 7am. Hag Hill Lane, Burnham (Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November) Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure in operation 8am to 7pm. Failed Road Reconstruction Works

Twyford to Marsh Gibbon Road, Twyford (Thursday 17 October to Friday 8 November) Carriageway Reconstruction works: From 21 October to 8 November using 24-hour road closure 7 days a week. Please note, during this time, no traffic will be allowed through the closure.

Plane and Patch Surfacing Works Bicester Road, Aylesbury (Monday 14 October to Wednesday 30 October) Plane and patch surfacing works using a road closure in place from 8pm to 6am.

Traffic Calming Works White Hart Street, High Wycombe (Monday 28 October to Thursday 10 April)

Public realm improvement works including tactile paving, carriageway widening and improvement with kerb realignment, drainage improvement works, landscaping improvement works, installation of street furniture, cycle stands and litter bins, installation of lighting columns, and installation of new CCTV column using a 24hr road closure and footway closure including weekends the works will be carried out in following phases:

Carriageway Phase A - Eden Entrance to Queens Square (Kerb Works & Carriageway works) Mon 28/10/24 Sat 14/12/24

24 hr Road Closure from 7am 02/12/2024 to 11:59pm 09/12/2024 Carriageway Phase B - Travelodge to Queens Square (Carriageway works) Mon 10/03/25 Mon 17/03/25

24 hr Road Closure from 7am 10/03/2025 to 11:59pm 17/03/2025 Carriageway Phase C- Church Street to Queens Square (Carriageway works) Mon 24/03/25 Mon 10/04/25

24 hr Road Closure from 7am 24/03/2025 to 11:59pm 31/03/2025

Paving Phase A - Eden Entrance to Church Street (footway paving works) Mon 06/01/25 to Sun 26/01/25

Paving Phase B – White Hart Street to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Mon 27/01/25 to Sat 15/02/25

Paving Phase C – Queen Square to Bull Lane (footway paving works) Mon 10/02/25 to Fri 28/02/25

Castlefields, High Wycombe (Monday 29 July to Friday 6 December)

Traffic calming works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7.30am to 5.30pm and Saturday 8am to 4pm.

The remaining works will be carried out in the follow phases:

Rutland Avenue 28/10/2024 to 01/11/2024 (Albion Road to Laburnum Road)

Rutland Avenue junction with Cross Road 04/11/2024 to 29/11/2024

Whitelands Road 02/12/2024 to 03/12/2024

Spearing Road 04/12/2024

Rutland Avenue 05/12/2024 to 06/12/2024 (The Middleway to Cross Road)

London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 29 October to Tuesday 5 November)

Traffic Calming works using multi-way temporary traffic lights:

From Tuesday 29 October to Friday 1 November, in operation between 7am to 7pm.

From Monday 4 November to Tuesday 5 November in operation between 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Coring Investigation Works Institute Road, Taplow (Monday 28 October to Wednesday 30 October)

Coring Investigation Works using a combination of three-way temporary traffic signals and stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm. Approach Road, Taplow (Monday 28 October to Wednesday 30 October)

Coring Investigation Works using a combination of three-way temporary traffic signals and stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm. Marlow Hill, High Wycombe (Wednesday 30 October to Friday 1 November)

Coring Investigation Works using a lane closure in operation 8am and 6pm. Hughenden Avenue, High Wycombe (Tuesday 29 October to Thursday 31 October)

Coring Investigation Works using a combination of Lane closures and stop & go traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm. Chippendale Close, High Wycombe (Tuesday 29 October to Thursday 31 October)

Coring Investigation Works using Give & Take traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm. Gibson Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 29 October to Thursday 31 October)

Coring Investigation Works using Give & Take traffic management in operation between 8am and 6pm.

Structure Works Denham Road, Iver Heath Culvert lining works

Phase two (Culvert lining works) will be carried out from 6pm on Friday 25 October to 5am on Monday 2 October using a 24/7 road closure. Road Safety Fund Works

Denham Lane, Chalfont St. Peter (Monday 21 October to Friday 8 November) Installation of a Zebra crossing using a road closure in operation 9:30am to 2:30pm.

Safety Fence Upgrade Works

Wendover Bypass, Wendover (Friday 11 October to Wednesday 30 October)

Safety fence upgrade works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 8pm and 6am. Aylesbury Road, Winslow (Wednesday 30 October to Wednesday 6 November)

Safety fence upgrade works using two-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 9:30am to 3:30pm. Streetlighting A355 M40 J2 Beaconsfield Bypass, Pyebush Roundabout (Monday 14 October – Saturday 9 November)

LED lantern upgrade, signpost, bollard and column installations and traffic sign upgrades using a road closure in operation from 8pm to 6am.

Countywide lamppost stump replacements – removal of old stumps and installation of new lighting columns (Monday 21 October – Friday 29 November)

Amersham, Aston Clinton, Aylesbury, Beaconsfield, Buckingham, Chesham, Dagnall, Denham, Farnham Royal, Flackwell Heath, George Green, Gerrards Cross, Great Kimble, Haddenham, Hazlemere, High Wycombe, Iver, Little Chalfont, Loudwater, Marlow, Marsworth, Radclive, Rowsham, Stewkley, Stokenchurch, Tingewick, Weston Turville, Wexham, Whaddon, Winslow. Traffic Management will vary. Network Safety Scheme Ellen Road, Aylesbury (Monday 28 October to Sunday 3 November)

Footway improvement works - to improve the facilities for pedestrians and cyclists, using multi way traffic light’s in operation 7am to 7pm Monday to Sunday.

Developer Funded Works A418 Aylesbury Road, Bierton (current to 29 November)

Traffic calming scheme using 24hr two-way traffic signals.

For more information and contact details go to: www.biertontrafficcalming.co.uk HS2 Construction Works

Overnight road closures on A413, London Road, Wendover (Small Dean) in November. Road will be closed for a total of 7 nights in November for construction of the final pier in preparation of the Small Dean viaduct launch in early 2025.

Overnight road closures are planned for the following dates between the hours of 8.30pm – 5.30am:

Tuesday 5 November – Friday 8 November

Wednesday 13 November – Friday 15 November

Tuesday 19 November – Thursday 21 November

National Highways Essential Surfacing Works

M40 J4 to J5 Northbound Monday 28 October 2024 to Saturday 2 November 2024 between the hours of 10pm -5am each night M40 J5 to J4 Southbound Monday 4 November 2024 to Saturday 9 November 2024 between the hours of 10pm -5am each night

For the period of these road closures diversion routes will be in place and clearly signed.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​