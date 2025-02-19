Doing something different for charity

When Aylesbury mum, Rebecca, wanted to raise money for The Churchill Hospital after her father was successfully treated for a brain tumour she stumbled across an email from her late mother which gave her an idea to release a charity book for young children.

Rebecca (43), a Sports Therapist from Aylesbury, was re-reading old texts and emails from her late mother in the weeks following her death in 2023 and came across a joke she had written to her mother about a funny incident that had happened at her parents house that day involving their dog, Biscuit. Rebecca says "I decided to publish a funny and true story about the first day that we took our Cocker-Spaniel to my parents house. My mother makes a guest appearance throughout the book and it's a way to keep her alive forever on the page with the added benefit of giving to a great cause."