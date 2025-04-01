Do you miss the office banter? Local group seeks new members

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re retired, or are nearing retirement, and miss the banter of the office, a local group is here to help.

Buckingham and Winslow ProBus is calling for people to join them.

The group meets every second Tuesday of the month for carvery lunch at The Bell, Winslow, from 12.

As well as lunch the group has speakers and other social events.

President Graham Barker is appealing for new members

President Graham Barker said: “When I retired I missed the office banter dreadfully. I am an outgoing person and always enjoyed the social side of work as well as the hard graft.

“The group is a great opportunity to meet former professionals, or those who are semi-retired, to have entertaining and informative conversations and to make new friends.

“Retiring can leave such a hole in your life. Although many do voluntary work, meeting with like minded people with a similar work background helps to plug some of the gaps.”

The group is keen that anyone who worked previously considers joining and Graham is seeking to widen the range of activities the group offers.

ProBus has branches around the country as well as in Buckingham and Winslow.

If you think you might be interested in joining, contact the club on: [email protected]