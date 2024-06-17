Diving into fatherhood: Two local dads share their pool bonding journeys with their children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the lively pools of Best Western Hotel in Buckingham and Booker Park School in Aylesbury, two inspiring local dads have found a fulfilling journey of bonding with their young ones in the water. Mike Lewis and James Mullix have both enjoyed the profound rewards and deep connection that accompany taking their children to swimming lessons, all thanks to Water Babies Bucks & Beds.

Dad of two, Mike, served in the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment before being injured in Afghanistan in 2008, resulting in the loss of a limb. Far from slowing him down, he remains active by hitting the gym, stepping into the boxing ring, and swimming with his two lively children – six-year-old Audrey and four-year-old Tobias, who swim at Best Western Hotel.

“Initially, Tobias was terrified of the water and clung to me throughout the entire lesson,” said Mike. “But I kept at it because I understand how crucial swimming is as a life skill. Tobias’ teacher, Karen, has been incredible and has really helped boost his confidence. Thanks to her various drills and techniques, he’s now even comfortable going underwater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Now, when it’s time to put on his swimming shorts, he’s eager to dive in. The half-hour lessons seem to fly by, and he always comes out of the pool happy – and exhausted! – from putting in so much effort. I love the time we spend together in the water, watching him grow, gain confidence and make friends along the way.”

Mike and son Tobias

James balances his role as a Chelsea Football Club Academy physiotherapist with spending quality time with his two children, four-year-old Sophia and 18-month-old Jude. Having previously served in the NHS and the military, when he is not working full-time, James treasures the moments with his little ones in the pool at Booker Park School under the guidance of their teacher, Claire.

“Having a six-day workweek, our swimming classes mean a lot,” said James. “It’s a rare half-hour break where it’s just me, Sophia and Jude, enjoying some quality time together in the morning. As a dad, it’s one activity I really feel involved in. While my wife takes them to their other activities, swimming feels like our thing.”

For nearly two decades, Water Babies Bucks & Beds, led by owner Tamsin Brewis and her committed team of teachers, has been teaching vital water skills to children as young as six weeks old at various pools across Buckinghamshire. Mike and James are among the many dads who have witnessed not only the improvement in their children’s water skills but also the strong bonding experiences they have shared through these lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been so heartwarming to witness so many dads embracing the joy of bonding with their little ones in the water over the years,” said Tamsin. “By actively participating in these activities, dads not only foster a deeper connection with their children but also promote physical activity, water safety awareness and instil confidence all while laying a strong foundation for their future relationship. And let’s not forget the incredible memories created, cherished by both dad and baby for years to come.”

James and son Jude

As for Mike’s advice to other parents thinking of taking up baby swimming with their little one, he says it is patience and perseverance that are key. “It might take weeks for things to click but, eventually, it all comes together,” said Mike. “One week, they might refuse to put their head underwater and the next, they’re doing it confidently.”

And as James prepares for the bittersweet milestone of Sophia starting school, he urges hesitant parents to seize the fleeting moments of childhood. “Our kids are only young for a short time, and there comes a time when swimming with them isn’t really an option anymore. Taking advantage of that supportive and quality environment now is so important. To anyone on the fence about it, I’d say yes, it may require some investment, but what you gain from it is priceless. It’s not a forever thing, so make the most of it while you can.”

With Drowning Prevention Week from June 15th-22nd, baby swim classes like those offered by Water Babies Bucks & Beds are crucial for providing essential water safety education that can prevent child drownings and benefit them for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Royal Life Saving Society UK’s Drowning Prevention Week, visit: www.rlss.org.uk/pages/category/drowning-prevention-week-campaign