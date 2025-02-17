Digital single and return tickets are now available for local bus travel

Buckinghamshire bus travellers using Stagecoach East services can now buy digital single and return tickets using their mobile phones for all journeys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Digital single and return tickets are now available on the Stagecoach Bus App after it was updated to include new enhanced payment features to provide customers with an improved experience.

Research by Stagecoach has revealed that mobile phones are the operator’s fastest growing sales channel, as more and more customers want to buy tickets using their phones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buying tickets through the App before travel, speeds up boarding time, so helping the buses get to their destinations on time. It also reduces the number of paper tickets required which is good for the environment.

David Boden

Single fares offer outstanding value for travel. Stagecoach is part of the government’s fare-cap scheme, meaning that customers will never pay more than £3 for a single journey – less than a cup of coffee from a high street café, a supermarket meal deal, or renting the latest movie release from a streaming service.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East said: “At Stagecoach, one of our key values is that we ‘plan for the future’, so it is essential that we are always looking to the future with the best technology. Our customers want us to provide them with easy and convenient ways to pay for a great value journey, so we are pleased to do that.

“And don’t forget: the Stagecoach App is a great place to find all about our local fares – if you travel regularly, you might save even more with a, for example, a weekly or monthly ticket.”