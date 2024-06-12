Diamond wedding couple celebrate magical anniversary at Laindon care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A resident of a local Laindon care home has celebrated his diamond wedding anniversary with his wife in style.

John Archer, who lives at HC-One’s Oaklands care home in Laindon, Essex, and his wife, Doris, got married on the 6th June 1964 – 60 years ago.

The couple were treated to a romantic lunch for two by the care home staff, who converted a training room into an intimate private dining room. They were also given a beautiful bouquet of flowers from all of the team at the care home.

Care Assistant, Jessica Mott, baked an ornately decorated anniversary cake for John and Doris to enjoy, who were joined by other residents for a small party afterwards.

John and Doris were especially delighted to receive a congratulatory card from King Charles and Queen Camilla among their many other cards from friends and loved ones.

The day was certainly one to remember for John and Doris; speaking afterwards, Doris said: