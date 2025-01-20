Derelict Aylesbury Vale pub to be converted into two dwellings by building company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nick Webb, of local builders Prism Construction, says he has now exchanged contracts to buy the former White Lion, with a view to completion on January 31.

Nick hopes to convert the former pub into two dwellings, restoring it to its former glory. He reports that he has attended the site and found that the building had significantly deteriorated over the Christmas break – and called in an engineer to carry out an emergency inspection.

Nick says: ‘The structural engineers report is due shortly. However, during the course of our meeting he was adamant two sections of the building will need to be demolished urgently before collapse. ‘He also questioned whether it is worth trying save the building. I informed him my intention is to save the structure and I’m hoping his report will endorse this.’

WATERS EDGE

Waters Edge, Marsworth now has new owners

The café at the former lock cottage in Marsworth, Waters Edge, has now been taken over by a family from Cheddington – sisters Sam Hall and Lucy Whittington, and their mum Alison Hall.

Sam says: "Waters Edge has always been a family-run business, and it means so much to us to continue that tradition.

"As a family, we’ve always loved food, dining, and hospitality, and it’s been our dream to create a space where people can come together. When Sam spotted Waters Edge was for sale, she didn’t waste a moment—she emailed straight away and brought mum Alison down to view it the very next day after work. From the moment we stepped in, we knew it was meant to be.

"Between us, we bring a lot of experience that we hope will help us take Waters Edge to the next level.

The White Lion, Marsworth, in better days. A structural report has been carried out.

"Sam has a background in hospitality and events, Mum brings a wealth of catering expertise, and Lucy has an ever-growing knowledge of tourism and hospitality, together we’ve run businesses and led strong teams. We’re so excited to combine our skills and strengths to create something truly special for the community."

They are creating a new website, updating on Facebook and Instagram, welcoming feedback at [email protected] and looking at ways to make the business more accessible for dog owners and cyclists. They will also be introducing a full menu, including new superfood smoothies and lighter bites, and hope to be able to create more waterfront seating in the summer.

Sam adds: "We want everyone to feel welcome here—whether you’re popping in for a solo visit, meeting friends or family, or even if you’re part of a local group looking for a space to hold meetings or social events. Please let us know how we can help."

NEW PRE-SCHOOL: Windmill Pre-School is opening up in the new setting of Marsworth Millennium Hall and is recruiting. An open day was held on Saturday.

CHEDDINGTON PANTO: This year it is Cinderella and will run from February 21 to 23. Get your tickets at cheddingtonpanto.com.

FOODIE FILMING: Renowned foodie and influencer Eating with Tod will be filming at The Goat Boat, moored in Berkhamsted, during lunchtime from 12.30pm on Saturday, January 25. And at 2pm to 3pm filming will move to The Goat Yard restaurant in Tring, with live music at 3pm and 8pm.

FILM NIGHT: Wilstone Village Hall is showing the Amy Winehouse film Back to Black on Friday, January 24 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from Wilstone shop or on the door.

SCOUTS: Ivinghoe and Pitstone Scout Group thanks all the 200 people who booked its Christmas tree collection service, which raised more than £2,000. Colbree, Tree Monkey and Ivinghoe Gold Course supported their efforts.

YOUNG RANGERS: There is a Young Rangers club at College Lake on Saturday mornings, run by Berks, Bucks and Oxen Wildlife Trust (BBOWT.org.uk). The club focuses on wildlife, conservation, scientific knowledge and bush craft.