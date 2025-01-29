Denham Manor raises funds for local Alzheimer’s Society
The friends and family of Denham Manor snapped up their tickets to show their support and helped to raise £100 for the local Alzheimer’s Society. Tracy, daughter of a resident at the home was presented with the donation and said “she gratefully accepted this generous donation on behalf of Alzheimer’s society.”
Chris Ashton, home manager at Denham commented “we were delighted to support such a worthwhile cause and I want to thank all the friends and families for their support of our raffle, we look forward to developing our relationship and working alongside our local Alzheimer’s society moving forward.”
Everyone at Denham Manor enjoys creating new community connections, including holding a range of events in the home which are open to the local community to join, the next one is a Free Breakfast Open Morning on Thursday 6th February 10am – 11.30am, providing an opportunity to enjoy a breakfast buffet followed by a tour of the home, which has undergone a recent refurbishment and a chance to meet the residents and team including home manager Chris.