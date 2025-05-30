Denham Manor celebrates intergenerational fun through the Happiness Programme

By Rebecca Batterham
Contributor
Published 30th May 2025, 10:51 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 11:20 BST

Denham Manor Care Home was filled with joy and connection as students from Denham E-Act Academy joined residents for a day of fun, games, and heartwarming interaction. Children from Years 3 and 4 took part in a series of interactive activities and quizzes with residents, bridging generations in a beautiful celebration of learning and laughter.

The focus of the day was the Happiness Programme, an innovative activity service designed by Social-Ability that uses sensory light technology to engage people living with dementia and learning disabilities. Residents and children alike participated in immersive games like balloon popping, fishing, and leaf sweeping—each carefully designed to stimulate the senses.

One resident commented, “I really enjoyed playing table top games with the children particularly air hockey, it was great fun!”

Chris Ashton, Home Manager at Denham Manor, shared his excitement: "We had a fantastic day at Denham Manor. It was truly amazing to see two different generations come together having fun. The Happiness Programme was a great hit with the children and residents!"

Later in the day, friends of Denham Manor joined in for more fun, including a lively singalong featuring beloved classics by Frank Sinatra. The melodies sparked smiles and even a few happy tears, as music brought back cherished memories for many.

Denham Manor extends its heartfelt thanks to the team at Social-Ability for making the event such a success and for continuing to support the wellbeing of residents with groundbreaking, inclusive technology.

For more information about Denham Manor, please visit www.ariacare.co.uk/find-a-home/denham-manor-in-denham.

