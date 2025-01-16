Dementia or simply old age? Thame care home to host free advice event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Thame is inviting local people to its free dementia advice event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 30th January, from 2-4pm, Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall, on Stock Road, is inviting members of the community to a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Adjusting to a Diagnosis of Dementia’ session at Cuttlebrook Hall will be led by dementia expert and CEO of Dementia Pathfinders, Barbara Stephens, and will provide insights into how a journey with dementia might unfold following a diagnosis, and offer advice on how to live positively with dementia, while making emotional and practical adjustments along the way.

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Thame is inviting local people to its free dementia advice event.

In addition to the event, the Thame community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Alana Corr, Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “Most people will be affected by dementia in their lifetime – whether it’s through a loved one’s diagnosis or their own.

“We know just how much of a difference expert guidance can make, which is why we’re looking forward to welcoming Barbara Stephens to Cuttlebrook Hall for the Big Dementia Conversation. She’ll be able to provide guidance for carers, while offering insight into what it’s like to live with the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d like to encourage those interested to book their space to avoid missing out.”

For more information on Cuttlebrook Hall and to book a place at the event, please call Manager Zak Herring on 01844 700183, or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation