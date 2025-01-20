Dementia or simply old age? Buckingham care home to host advice event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Buckingham is inviting local people to its free dementia advice event.

On Wednesday, January 29, from 6pm till 7pm, Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, is inviting members of the community for a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

The ‘Typical signs of ageing, or dementia?’ session at Maids Moreton Hall will be led by dementia Coach, Karen Cunningham, and will provide insights into typical signs of ageing and how symptoms differ from dementia, as well as guidance on how to live well with dementia and supporting a loved one with their changing physical and emotional needs, and behaviours.

The event will provide an opportunity for those supporting somebody living with the condition to meet other people, share their experiences and enjoy some complimentary refreshments, including freshly baked cakes from the Head Chef.

In addition to the event, the Buckingham community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “Since we first opened the doors to our care home, we’ve been committed to making Buckingham a more dementia-friendly place.

“We understand it can be overwhelming, especially when a loved one is first diagnosed, but we’re here to help. That’s why we’re taking part in the Big Dementia Conversation; we want to give people the tools they need to support a loved one with the condition.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local people to our event and helping to build a community-wide support network.”

For more information on Maids Moreton Hall, and to book a place at the event, please call Customer Relations Manager Andrea Bullen on 01280 878 570, or email [email protected]@careuk.com

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub, available at careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation.

Maids Moreton Hall, rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC, provides specialist dementia, residential and nursing care in a stunning environment, as well as short term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the home incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, hair salon and café.

The layout of the home has been configured to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.