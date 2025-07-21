Hampden Hall Care Centre recently welcomed Keith, a professional barber with over 20 years of experience, for a special grooming session tailored for the gentlemen residents.

This session aimed to provide a dementia-friendly barber experience at Hampden Hall. Keith, who holds an NVQ2 in barbering, has joined Dementia Friendly Barbers, visiting care homes to provide haircuts and shaves in a supportive, friendly environment. Keith shared, “I enjoy meeting people and helping with their appearance. It’s a lovely job meeting great people in care homes.”

A Heart-warming Experience for Residents and Staff

The barber visit took place on Pine Unit, where the salon is based. Jo Massey, Unit Manager, said: “It was really heart-warming to have a special treat for the gentleman only. I loved seeing the men come together and interact even after the Barber experience had ended.” She added, “They all looked so well-groomed and pampered! What a fantastic idea.”

Hampden Hall resident enjoys a dementia-friendly barber experience

Lucie Baker, Group Wellbeing Manager, said, “Witnessing the difference it made to the gentlemen’s day was amazing. Listening to their stories and seeing the light in their eyes was magical. The session sparked reminiscence, laughter, and great conversation.”

Social Connection Beyond the Salon

After the session, the residents invited Keith to join them for lunch in the dining room to keep the conversation going. This social time continued in the afternoon when Wellbeing Coordinator, Hannah Adu, engaged the gentlemen with refreshments, puzzles, and more conversation.

One resident, Alan, did not request a treatment but joined the others in the salon simply to enjoy the jukebox tunes and company.

Krista Brewer, Care Quality Manager, described the mood: “The buzz around the home yesterday was electric. Seeing the smiles on gentleman’s faces as they left the salon was priceless. They were ‘walking taller and prouder’, with their fresh new look.”

Words from Family and Residents

Sue Moxham-Jones, a visiting family member, commented: “What a great initiative, and such a wonderful treat. it’s wonderful to see the gentlemen coming together and enjoying relaxation and pamper based activities often reserved for ladies.”

Resident Shelia Stephenson, wife of Bob Stephenson who took part, said: “The barber was a very kind man. He cut my Bob’s hair, gave him a proper shave, a hot towel, and even trimmed his ears! It was very special to be able to do this with him. I was very impressed by the service he gave, and my Bob is looking like himself again, a very good-looking man. Thank you.”

William Churn, one of the first residents to experience the session, said, “Keith was a funny chap, and we had great conversations. I loved using the Old Spice as a splash on after my shave and hot towel. It reminded me of my dad, which was very special.”

Kenneth was also impressed by the classic barber tools, “Wow — neck tapes! I haven’t seen these in years.” His delight was a testament to the dementia-friendly barber experience at Hampden Hall.

Resident Harold also chatted animatedly with barber Keith about barber shops he’d visited over the years, and it was clear he found the experience engaging and nostalgic.

Supporting Wellbeing with Dementia-Friendly Grooming

The Dementia Friendly Barbers programme offers tailored grooming services for care home residents, focusing on comfort, dignity, and social connection. Hampden Hall Care Centre is proud to provide such enriching experiences that boost confidence and wellbeing. These experiences are part of the ongoing initiative to create a dementia-friendly environment.