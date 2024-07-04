David recognised for 35 years' service to the church

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A moving evensong service took place at Christ Church Cathedral on Tuesday when the Revd David Meakin was installed as an Honorary Canon. The honour is in recognition of 35 years’ humble service in the Diocese of Oxford and the wider Church of England.

The Revd David was watched by friends and family as the Bishop of Oxford, the Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft presided over the service. In doing so, Bishop Steven recalled David’s commitment to his people and rural ministry. He added he had been a member of Bishops’ Council for many years and was ‘steadfast in offering counsel within the council, asking penetrating questions with kindness and love’.

Following his installation, David was led by the Dean of Christ Church, the Very Revd Professor Sarah Foot, to take his place among the honorary canons in the chancel of the cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the service, David said: “I was thrilled to bits. It is lovely to be recognised in this way. It was a real boost at a difficult time, to be honoured in this way.”

The Bishop of Oxford with the Revd Canon David Meakin.

David has been Rector of the Schorne team in Buckinghamshire, looking after 12 rural churches since 2004. He has also been Area Dean of Claydon since 2011 and, before coming to this diocese, served in the Diocese of Durham, as a parish priest and Precentor at Durham Cathedral and served his curacy in Chelmsford Diocese.

It is usual for honorary canons to be installed as part of an annual service in January. Bishop Steven explained: “David has recently received a difficult and challenging diagnosis, so we are here today to give thanks for him and his friendship, and to thank God for him.”

The Schorne Team comprises 12 churches in nine parishes including churches in Dunton, Hoggeston, Quainton, Whitchurch, Granborough, North Marston, Waddesdon, Winchendon, Hardwick with Weedon, Oving and Westcott.