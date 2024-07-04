David recognised for 35 years' service to the church
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Revd David was watched by friends and family as the Bishop of Oxford, the Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft presided over the service. In doing so, Bishop Steven recalled David’s commitment to his people and rural ministry. He added he had been a member of Bishops’ Council for many years and was ‘steadfast in offering counsel within the council, asking penetrating questions with kindness and love’.
Following his installation, David was led by the Dean of Christ Church, the Very Revd Professor Sarah Foot, to take his place among the honorary canons in the chancel of the cathedral.
Speaking after the service, David said: “I was thrilled to bits. It is lovely to be recognised in this way. It was a real boost at a difficult time, to be honoured in this way.”
David has been Rector of the Schorne team in Buckinghamshire, looking after 12 rural churches since 2004. He has also been Area Dean of Claydon since 2011 and, before coming to this diocese, served in the Diocese of Durham, as a parish priest and Precentor at Durham Cathedral and served his curacy in Chelmsford Diocese.
It is usual for honorary canons to be installed as part of an annual service in January. Bishop Steven explained: “David has recently received a difficult and challenging diagnosis, so we are here today to give thanks for him and his friendship, and to thank God for him.”
The Schorne Team comprises 12 churches in nine parishes including churches in Dunton, Hoggeston, Quainton, Whitchurch, Granborough, North Marston, Waddesdon, Winchendon, Hardwick with Weedon, Oving and Westcott.
Find out more about the honorary canons installed at Christ Church Cathedral.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.