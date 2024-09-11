The Crown in Penn has announced that it is officially set to reopen its doors on Friday, October 25, following a six-figure investment and complete refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bookings for the 270m sq pub near High Wycombe are now live, with sensitive restoration works on the Grade-II listed, 16th-century coach house well underway.

Leaving no corner untouched, the transformation includes an inviting dining space, a new-look bar, a private dining room, and expansive landscaped gardens, offering a picturesque spot to catch up with friends and family all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With reservations for The Crown now open, guests can look forward to enjoying a specially curated menu that celebrates the very best produce. Packed with elevated pub classics, from traditional Sunday roasts to the perfect small plates and sociable sharing boards, the menu will be updated throughout the year with seasonal dishes, designed by the pub’s executive chef.

The reimagined bar area at The Crown.

For those looking for the perfect place to enjoy a drink after work or a weekend cocktail, The Crown’s extensive drinks menu will feature a fantastic range of local beers, a fully stocked wine list, and a selection of signature cocktails.

New general manager at The Crown, Alan Morrison, said: “The refurbishment at The Crown is really picking up pace and it’s brilliant to see all the finer design details start to come together. We can’t wait for our guests to see how we have transformed the pub when we open our doors next month.

“With an incredible new dedicated dining area that can seat more than 90 people, a relaxed bar area, plus a completely renovated outdoor space, where guests can relax and unwind all year round, The Crown will be a fantastic place for locals to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our experienced and passionate team is focused on ensuring that guests have the best experience when they visit us, no matter the occasion. We can’t wait to welcome everyone into the pub next month.”

The pub is set to officially open on Friday, October 25, and it will then be open daily from 10am, serving brunch through to evening supper and drinks.