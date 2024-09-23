Dancing shoes at the ready – Buckingham care home hosts its own Caribbean party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at a care home in Buckingham put their dancing shoes on for a special celebration.

Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, hosted its very own Caribbean-themed party, complete with face painting and live music from a steel pan drummer.

Ensuring the summer season continued into September, the home’s Head Chef also prepared a barbeque for residents and relatives to enjoy - alongside a chocolate fountain for all ages to indulge in!

In true Caribbean style, residents and team members wore brightly coloured clothes and headpieces which they had created themselves in preparation for the event.

Commenting on the party, resident Dorothy Wall, said: “I loved seeing the staff dressed up! I really enjoyed the barbeque, and the Steelpan drummer was amazing!”

Ioana Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “Summer may almost be over now, but that didn’t stop our party being a great success. We loved hosting our very own party and celebrating the culture of the Caribbean.

“Here at Maids Moreton Hall, we regularly organise fun and exciting activities to encourage residents to get up and active, and dancing is great exercise as well as being lots of fun.

“Hosting a Caribbean-inspired event also inspired everyone to learn about, and engage with, a culture different to their own. I’d like to say a big thank you to the team, who worked tirelessly to organise such a wonderful celebration. It was a fantastic day for all involved and we look forward to planning more exciting events in the months to come.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Maids Moreton Hall incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the home has been configured to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.