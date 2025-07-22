Cycling capital Milton Keynes delivers Bikeability's School of the Year and Family of the Year

Jonathan and Helen Ward, together with their sons Joseph and Finley, won Family of the Year at July’s Celebration of Bikeability awards, wheeling away with £500 cash courtesy of The Bikeability Trust along with NatWest Rooster Money subscriptions for the children.

Their prize was presented by viral internet sensations Travis Nelson and his cat Sigrid, who’ve hit headlines for cycling together all over London.

“I personally really like Bikeability because it’s not always obvious what the best and safest way to ride a bike is. And by having this training and especially by having it early on, it gets us to a point where we can cycle confidently – and that opens up the world around us,” said Travis.

“Hiss,” added Sigrid.

Joseph Ward

Active travel awards with no added carbon!

Every year, Celebration of Bikeability gives awards to the people and organisations encouraging children, young people and families to start cycling and switch to sustainable transport.

The digital ceremony offers a net zero-friendly alternative to traditional awards events, clocking in at a carbon cost of absolutely no jet travel needed to participate.

The Bikeability Trust Chief Executive Emily Cherry cut the red ribbon to open this year’s event on Friday 11 July across @BikeabilityUK Facebook, X and Instagram channels.

Finley Ward

Social sensation

This year’s digital awards were a social media sensation. Possibly thanks to the participation of Instagram’s fave (and only) cycling cat, Sigrid. To watch the awards presentations, click here.

The event had a reach of over 135,000 across Bikeability’s social channels, engaged more than 5,000 users with content including original videos from Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy and the Active Travel Commissioner Chris Boardman CBE, and landed The Bikeability Trust 800 new followers in a single day. It’s official: the internet loves cycling.