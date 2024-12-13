Cutting-Edge Health Wing opens at Buckinghamshire College Group

Buckinghamshire College Group has officially opened its state-of-the-art Health Wing, a pioneering facility designed to transform health education for students and professionals.

The Health Wing, which includes HealthTec, a dental suite, a hospital ward, an immersive suite and manual handling training space was unveiled during a launch event on Friday 29 November 2024, and formally opened by the College's Principal, Jenny Craig, alongside Juliet Anderson from Buckinghamshire Health and Social Care Academy.

The launch event, held at the College's Aylesbury Campus, brought together representatives from Buckinghamshire Council, the NHS, the residential care home sector, the dental sector, Bucks Business First, and Aylesbury Town Council.

During the event, attendees were given tours of the new facilities, which have been built to replicate real-world healthcare environments. Students training in the Health Wing will now have access to an immersive suite where complex scenarios can be simulated, a hospital ward for hands-on patient care practice, and a dental suite equipped with modern tools and technology.

Students showcasing hospital ward to attendees.

The facilities have been designed to meet the needs of students pursuing careers in healthcare and science, whether young people just starting out or adults looking to upskill and reskill. The new and expanded suite of health and social care qualifications includes full time programmes such as T Levels and Access to HE, apprenticeships such as Dental Nursing and short courses such as mental health first aid. These vocational programmes, which focus on providing practical, hands-on training, have seen growing demand as part of a national initiative to support the longer-term workforce plans for the health and social care sectors.

“This new Health Wing reflects our commitment to offering students cutting-edge learning environments that prepare them for meaningful and impactful careers,” Jenny Craig, Principal of Buckinghamshire College Group, said.

She added, “These facilities will inspire and empower the current and next generation of healthcare professionals, enabling them to learn in an environment that mirrors real-world settings.”

Buckinghamshire College Group has developed a range of HealthTec short courses tailored for professionals and organisations working in healthcare. These courses aim to provide up-to-date training for the existing workforce, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the latest industry practices.

Jenny Craig (Buckinghamshire College Group) and Juliet Anderson (Buckinghamshire Health and Social Care Academy) cutting the ribbon at the new Health Wing.

HealthTec Centre Manager, Adam Poland, explained how the initiative aligns with the College’s broader goals. “Our short courses are designed to upskill healthcare professionals in practical, meaningful ways. These programs reflect the College’s mission to support the health sector not just through education but by strengthening the local workforce.”

Juliet Anderson, Director of Buckinghamshire Health and Social Care Academy, said: “These facilities represent a significant investment in the future of healthcare education in Buckinghamshire. We are proud to support initiatives that prepare students and professionals to meet the evolving needs of the sector."

For further information, visit buckscollegegroup.ac.uk/our-courses/healthtec.