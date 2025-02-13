Culinary charity champions supporting community causes

The big-hearted business, which runs an award-winning culinary collection of pubs and venues in the county, is supporting Kettering Foodbank, collecting multiple donations at all its locations to help support those most in need.

Richard Gordon, Director of Greedy Gordons, revealed their popular pubs and venues, which include The Red Lion at Cranford, The Snooty Fox at Lowick, The Pig & Waffle in Grafton Underwood and the Buttery Café and Farm Shop in Woodford, have newly installed donation stations, acting as drop off points to help collect products for the charity.

Richard said: “We like to help as many community causes as we can. It is so important for us to be able to show our support for the Kettering Foodbank and we will continue to collect donations on their behalf.

“We are extremely proud all our venues have new designated donation stations, which take pride of place at our pubs and will remain a permanent fixture. We invite people to drop off their donations, which our teams will collect and handover to the foodbank. There are so many people who rely on the incredible support the foodbank provides all year round.”

The foodbank team visited The Red Lion pub to collect numerous donated products alongside money raised by Greedy Gordons for the charity.

Jane Calcott, a trustee for Kettering Foodbank, said: “It’s brilliant what Richard is doing because we always find it very difficult in February and March when we have hardly anything coming in.

“To hear that Richard and the team are collecting donations all year round for us is absolutely wonderful news. Demand is so great, so it will be amazing for us to have all the extra donations coming in, especially during the leaner months. Richard is a very kind man who has supported us with previous collections, including through covid times. Richard is very community-minded and it is great to have this help from him.”

Kettering Foodbank, an independent charity, ensures much-needed donations are distributed throughout the area serving 34 villages and towns in the region, regularly providing products to those in need.

Jane added: “It is a real mixture of people across the board who use our services because they are struggling and in need of help. In January we gave out over £18,000 worth of donations, that’s how big the need is, it’s massive. Our parcels really help and hundreds of people will benefit from these donations.”

Charity champion Richard has also received a very special award in recognition for his ongoing support helping the fundraising efforts of Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade (GVFB) based in his home village.

Volunteers from the organisation, which help support numerous community causes in the county, presented Richard with a handmade, bespoke award in honour of his ongoing support.

GVFB Station Officer, Pete Faulkner, said: “The award is unique, one of a kind and is personalised, specially made for Richard to say thank you for being so supportive over the years. The money he helps us raise goes into many grassroots community projects and his generosity enables us to do what we do, which is help others.”

The award featured a model fire engine and personalised plaque with the message: ‘Presented to Richard Gordon in recognition of your generous support. Thank you for making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve. Your appreciative friends at the GVFB’. Receiving the accolade was particularly poignant for Richard who is following in his father’s fundraising footsteps by supporting community causes in Geddington.

Richard added: “To receive the award was unexpected and very humbling. They’ve very graciously given us this award in recognition of the support we provide, which was very kind of them. It’s really nice because my dad played quite an active part in Geddington for many years, so I am following on his good work and supporting the village in a different way.”

Richard Gordon and Sonya Harvey of Greedy Gordons receive the award presented by Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade (GVFB) members Pete Faulkner, Graham Story, Graeme Atkins and Simon Clubb.

