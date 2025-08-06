Cubs earn their Environmental Badge with SUEZ

A group of cub scouts in Milton Keynes have earned their Environmental Badge, thanks to a fun and hands-on session delivered by Milton Keynes City Council’s waste collections provider SUEZ recycling and recovery UK.

The visit, delivered by SUEZ and Milton Keynes City Council’s Recycling Officer Kate Payne, featured one of SUEZ’s electric refuse collection vehicles (RCVs) and an interactive workshop all about recycling, waste sorting and battery safety. The cubs learned about what goes in each coloured bin and why correct disposal matters – especially when it comes to hazardous items like batteries.

To help the cubs prepare for their badge, SUEZ created a custom booklet, including: a guide to Milton Keynes’ bin colours and what goes in each; simple reuse tips; and a word search for the cubs to complete to earn their badge.

The group took part in a litter-picking style challenge using clean waste and applying what they had learned by sorting the materials correctly. The session wrapped up with the highlight of the day – climbing inside the electric RCV and watching a live bin lift demonstration.

The scouts learned all about the importance of segregating their waste to improve recycling

Peter Marshall, Contract General Manager at SUEZ, said: “We’re proud to deliver these crucial educational sessions that provide a fun, practical way to learn about recycling, and how small actions can lead to big environmental improvements. It was great to see their enthusiasm from start to finish.”

The session was part of the Great Linford (St Andrews) Scout Group’s broader commitment to providing valuable learning experiences for young people in the community. The group offers a range of programmes tailored to different age groups, including Beavers for children aged 6–8, Cubs for ages 8–10½, and Scouts for ages 10½–14, with all meetings held at the Marsh Drive Community Centre in Great Linford.

Welcoming children from all backgrounds, the group aims to ensure everyone can enjoy the adventure of Scouting. Its balanced termly programmes give young people regular opportunities to try new and exciting activities – from rock-climbing and camping to hands-on sessions like the recent SUEZ workshop – while developing a wide range of life skills and building friendships.

Karen Hillman, Cub Team Member, Great Linford (St Andrews) Scouts, said: “The visit from SUEZ was fantastic. The children were fully engaged from the moment the truck arrived, and the activities really brought recycling to life in a way that was fun and meaningful. It helped them tick off key badge requirements, but more importantly, they’ve gone home talking about recycling and what they can do to help the planet.”

Great Linford (St Andrew's) Scout Group got to see a brand new electric refuse collection vehicle up close

SUEZ continues to work closely with local schools, youth groups and community organisations across Milton Keynes – delivering educational sessions, volunteering and encouraging more sustainable living.

If you’re interested in supporting your local scout group, or getting involved as a volunteer, visit scouts.org.uk/volunteer.