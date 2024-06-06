Could you spare some time to support a local charity?
For almost four decades, the Wendover-based charity has been a lifeline for so many people, providing crucial support and therapies that improve the quality of life for those living with these challenging conditions. However, the demand for services has grown, and the charity needs more volunteers to continue its valuable work.
“Our volunteers are the backbone of our charity and do so much to support our members,” said Cathy Garner, Volunteer Coordinator at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “Without their continued dedication, we simply wouldn’t be able to provide the life-changing service we do to so many people.”
The charity has a range of opportunities available – working behind reception and welcoming people to the Centre, serving in the café and running therapeutic leisure groups – but is particularly on the lookout for people to support its oxygen therapy service and fundraising team.
Volunteering with the Chilterns Neuro Centre is an incredibly rewarding experience that provides a chance to make a real difference in the lives of those affected by neurological conditions. Volunteers gain valuable skills, meet new people, and become part of a supportive and caring community.
If you have a few hours to spare each week and want to contribute to a cause that makes a significant impact, the Chilterns Neuro Centre would love to hear from you. To learn more about their volunteer opportunities, please contact them at 01296 696133 or email [email protected]