Could you spare some time to support a local charity?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Volunteers’ Week, the Chilterns Neuro Centre, a dedicated local health charity, is urgently calling for compassionate volunteers to join their team and support its essential services for people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes, as well as their carers and families, helping them to live life to the full.

For almost four decades, the Wendover-based charity has been a lifeline for so many people, providing crucial support and therapies that improve the quality of life for those living with these challenging conditions. However, the demand for services has grown, and the charity needs more volunteers to continue its valuable work.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of our charity and do so much to support our members,” said Cathy Garner, Volunteer Coordinator at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “Without their continued dedication, we simply wouldn’t be able to provide the life-changing service we do to so many people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has a range of opportunities available – working behind reception and welcoming people to the Centre, serving in the café and running therapeutic leisure groups – but is particularly on the lookout for people to support its oxygen therapy service and fundraising team.

Cathy Garner, Volunteer Coordinator at the Chilterns Neuro Centre

Volunteering with the Chilterns Neuro Centre is an incredibly rewarding experience that provides a chance to make a real difference in the lives of those affected by neurological conditions. Volunteers gain valuable skills, meet new people, and become part of a supportive and caring community.