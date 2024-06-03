Could you give a happy retirement home to showbiz sow Mia?
Mia, who lives at Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham, Bucks is a real star of the farm, and as well as her showbiz work, she has delighted visitors with her friendly and cuddly nature. But now it is time for Mia to retire from active duty, and the farm is hoping to sell her to a family or small farm where she can enjoy some peaceful and happy twilight years away from the spotlight. Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "We are going to be so sad to see Mia go, but as a breeding farm is it essential that we turn over stock, to keep all our pigs and piglets happy and healthy. "Mia has been such a wonderful mother and has even enjoyed a bit of the showbiz life, taking part in filming and photoshoots, so it will be lovely for her to enjoy her retirement away from public life. "This very special pig needs to find a home where she has plenty of one on one attention, and she is young enough that she could still reer litters of piglets if the new owner wanted to start their own ethical breeding programme. "But most of all, we are keen for Mia to have plenty of attention from her new owner, enjoying the life of a pampered pig wherever she goes."
Kew Little Pigs is the UK's leading breeder of miniature pigs, and its farm attraction was voted among the top ten animal days out in the world by Trip Advisor users.
On a trip to the farm families have the opportunity to get into the pens with the adorable animals and pet them, under the watchful eye of knowledgeable farm staff.
And the farm has a big summer coming up. On July 28 and August 25 Kew Little Pigs is turning into a Mad Hatter's Tea Party, for a pair of Alice In Wonderland-themed fun days.
With live music, a bouncy castle, face painting and a food truck on site, tickets for the special event also include a 45 minute pet and play session with the animals.
Tickets cost £15 and are available from www.kewlittlepigs.com
To find out more about buying Mia email [email protected]