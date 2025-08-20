Could you be a role model for young people?

Did you know that the latest census figures for Aylesbury District Scouts shows there are nearly 500 children and young people aged 4 to 14 on the waiting list to join?

One of the reasons for the high numbers of children and young people wanting to join is due to the amazing programmes organised by volunteers. With activities ranging from air activities to cooking, emergency aid to global issues and pioneering to water activities, more children and young people are hearing about these and saying, “How can I join?”

Scouting provides over 250 activities and there is something for everyone. Young people can also learn and develop skills for life, such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, responsibility and team working.

However, the call is for more people to volunteer. Adult volunteer Nigel said: “Across the District there are waiting lists for Squirrels (ages 4 to 6), Beavers (ages 6 to 8) Cubs (ages 8 to 10), and Scouts (ages 10 to 14). We are looking for more volunteers so we can provide more children and young people with amazing opportunities.” He added, “With the increased retention of Scouts, we will need more Explorer Units (for boys and girls age 14 to 17) to accommodate the Scouts moving to Explorers. There is therefore also a call for volunteers to help with the Explorer section. There are also opportunities for people to volunteer for roles in the background.”

Helping young people to have new experiences. Credit: The Scouts

Nigel added, “Volunteering with Scouts is a great opportunity to help young people learn and develop skills along with having fun and trying out new activities. It’s also a great opportunity to learn and develop new skills yourself, make friends, try new activities and take pride in seeing young people develop.”

He added, “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the children and young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Children and young people want adventure, and we provide the opportunity to have those adventures. The increase in numbers shows we are providing activities and opportunities that young people want to do.”

Nigel added, “Volunteering with any of the sections allows you to see changes in the character of young people, see them becoming more confident and see them coming out of their shells. As a volunteer, we can be a role model for children and young people. We can help them learn values and skills, have experiences, opportunities and challenges and interact face to face with others. We can encourage young people to take the next step, whether it’s climbing, cooking, science or making a speech.”

Nigel concluded by saying, “If you want to work with young children or teenagers, help fund raise or help look after the Scout HQ or help with admin or be a Trustee, we will find you a role.”

For further information about any of the sections or volunteering, please visit Aylesbury District Scouts Adult Vacancies