Community support from Buckingham WI

By Maggie Dyke
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 14:28 BST
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Buckingham WI completed this year’s round of community support with the gift of four pumps to Flood Action 4 Buckingham.

President Lisa Skinner, pictured here with Secretary Cath Streat, said “While we are happy to support the work of this amazing group of volunteers, we donated the pumps hoping that they will never have to be used to pump water from local residents’ homes.”

Most Popular

Other community projects supported by Buckingham WI this year included a donation to Buckingham Ablaze!, toys and essential equipment to Buckingham Youth Club and the provision of free hygiene products for the girls of all four primary schools and two senior schools in Buckingham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information on the work of Flood Action 4 Buckingham visit https://www.flood-action-4-buckingham.org/

If you're interested in what else Buckingham WI get up to pop along to a meeting: the third Wednesday of the month, 7.30pm at Buckingham Football Club or visit their facebook page.

Related topics:Buckingham
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice