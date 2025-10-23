Community support from Buckingham WI

Buckingham WI completed this year’s round of community support with the gift of four pumps to Flood Action 4 Buckingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

President Lisa Skinner, pictured here with Secretary Cath Streat, said “While we are happy to support the work of this amazing group of volunteers, we donated the pumps hoping that they will never have to be used to pump water from local residents’ homes.”

Other community projects supported by Buckingham WI this year included a donation to Buckingham Ablaze!, toys and essential equipment to Buckingham Youth Club and the provision of free hygiene products for the girls of all four primary schools and two senior schools in Buckingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the work of Flood Action 4 Buckingham visit https://www.flood-action-4-buckingham.org/

If you're interested in what else Buckingham WI get up to pop along to a meeting: the third Wednesday of the month, 7.30pm at Buckingham Football Club or visit their facebook page.