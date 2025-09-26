Community Star award to honour Buckinghamshire's everyday heroes launches

Tripps Removals has launched a new award celebrating the unsung heroes of Buckinghamshire as part of its ongoing Moving Stories campaign.

The Community Star award will recognise local individuals who go the extra mile to improve the lives of others. From volunteering for local causes or supporting neighbours in times of need, to helping to protect the local environment, running youth groups or simply spreading positivity, the award is open to anyone making a difference.

From all nominations received, one winner will be named as a Tripps Removals’ Community Star and awarded a £500 prize in recognition of their contributions.

Ben Tripp, owner and managing director of Tripps Removals, which has been moving people in and around the region for over 155 years, said:

“As a company that’s been part of the community for generations, we see first-hand the incredible ways people in Buckinghamshire make life better for others.

“Communities are held together by these people who often give without recognition. Through our Community Star award, we want to shine a spotlight on those individuals whose efforts might otherwise go unnoticed. Whether they are supporting neighbours, driving local initiatives or quietly helping behind the scenes, let’s celebrate their impact.”

Nominations for the Community Star award can be made by emailing [email protected]. Submissions should include the nominee’s full name, town or village, and a short description of their achievements or reasons for nomination. The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday 31st October 2025.