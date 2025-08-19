Community effort helps restore Skottowes Pond
On Monday, 11th August 2025, to capitalise on this work, volunteers and local residents came together to help transform the much-loved beauty spot further. 'The pond team' rolled up their sleeves to remove debris from the pond; relocated plants from the nearby River Chess to improve water flow; replanted aquatic plants to boost oxygen levels and create new habitats. The results were immediately visible including the sight of large, healthy fish in the pond, seemingly welcoming the change!
Councillor Parveiz Aslam MBE, who has taken the lead on the project, said:
"The idea is that we, once a month, continue to clean the pond with volunteers, keep an eye out for debris and make plans to introduce more plants, include filters and where budget allows, begin slowly de-silting the pond, if we can. Even if we can’t achieve full de-silting immediately, at the very least it will be a pleasant place for people to walk around and enjoy the pond and its surroundings."
The clean-up has not only revitalised Scottowes Pond but also brought together members of the community in a shared mission to protect and enjoy one of Chesham’s natural treasures.