Comedy kicks off as pigs steal the show at Alex Horne’s star-studded football match in Chesham
Dubbed “The Greatest Comedy Football Match at the Greatest Non-League Venue You’ll Ever Need,” the sell-out Chesham event saw comedians and chaos reign supreme, with Taskmaster star Alex Horne bringing his trademark silliness and some rather unconventional new rules to the pitch.
Horne, who is a longtime supporter of Chesham United and often spotted cheering from the terraces, captained a stellar line-up including comic Tom Price and local musicians. But while the on-field antics were top-notch, it was a group of miniature pigs who truly stole the show.
The piggy celebrities, visiting from Kew Little Pigs, Amersham’s award-winning miniature pig farm, were in attendance for a very important mission: judging the much-anticipated ‘Chess Ham Lookalike Contest’, which saw fans dress up in their finest pork-themed attire in hopes of winning over the discerning swine.
Between their judging duties, the piglets offered heart-melting petting sessions, much to the delight of younger fans — and a few squealing grown-ups.
Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: “It was such a joy to be part of such a brilliantly bonkers event. The pigs had an amazing time and so did we, it was a real celebration of community, comedy and a lot of love for Chesham United. Plus, they raised an incredible amount of money for the club. We’d come back in a heartbeat!”
The event was all in aid of raising funds for Chesham United FC, who’ve become something of a cult favourite in non-league circles, and thanks to Alex Horne’s ongoing support, may well be the most famous semi-professional side in Britain.